Erdoğan warns Israel of ‘heavy price’ for genocide

During a conversation with journalists on his return flight from his visit to Egypt, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned Israel against violating the ceasefire.

"IT WOULD BE WRONG TO VIEW THE AGREEMENT AS A DOCUMENT THAT SOLVES THE PALESTINIAN ISSUE"

We completed our visit to Egypt, where we attended the "Sharm El-Sheikh Summit for Peace" at the invitation of U.S. President Mr. Trump, hosted by Egypt. I hope the Summit marks a new turning point on the road to peace in the Middle East. We previously expressed our satisfaction that the indirect talks between Hamas and the Israeli government resulted in a ceasefire in Gaza. Our contributions to the negotiation process were acknowledged by many heads of state, including U.S. President Mr. Donald Trump. He suggested signing a declaration to formally record the role played by Egypt, Qatar, and our country in this process.

The literal implementation of the reached agreement and America's continued influence over the Israeli government during this process are very important. The realized exchange of hostages and prisoners was extremely significant. It would be wrong to view the agreement as a document that solves the Palestinian issue. This consensus is essentially a ceasefire arrangement. For us, the only solution to the Palestinian cause is the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and geographically integral Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders. As Türkiye, we will resolutely continue to work for this. A difficult process lies ahead of us. First and foremost, the Israeli government must be secured to keep its promises. Because the Israeli side's track record on this is extremely poor. I believe that the actors who have influence over Israel, primarily America, will continue to do what is necessary in this regard.

"APPROXIMATELY 350 HUMANITARIAN AID TRUCKS HAVE ENTERED GAZA IN THE LAST FEW DAYS"

As you know, Gaza has been turned into a massive pile of rubble. The people of Gaza are returning to the places they were forcibly removed from, but there are no homes, no hospitals, no schools. There is almost no building left standing. Türkiye is one of the countries that has sent the most humanitarian aid to Gaza, with 102,000 tons. Thankfully, approximately 350 humanitarian aid trucks have entered Gaza in the last few days. The document agreed upon by Hamas and the Israeli government stipulates the passage of a minimum of 600 aid trucks daily. While intensively delivering our aid to the Gaza Strip, it is also very important that work begins based on the reconstruction plan accepted by Arab and Islamic countries. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League have developed some initiatives. Significant financial support is needed for these to be implemented quickly. I believe that this support will also be provided.