Türkiye continues supplying humanitarian aid to Gaza as coordinated by state agency

Türkiye, refusing to remain silent in the face of atrocities in Gaza, continues its humanitarian aid efforts in the region under the coordination of the state Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), with contributions from relevant government bodies, organizations, and NGOs.

"Since October 2023, Türkiye has delivered a total of 101,725 tons of aid to Gaza via 16 ships and 14 aircraft. Between July 27, 2025 and the present, 333 trucks carrying humanitarian supplies have crossed into the region," AFAD wrote Sunday on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

It added that since the start of a ceasefire last week, aid operations accelerated. As part of this effort, 100 truckfuls of humanitarian aid, including supplies coordinated by AFAD and contributions from the Turkish Red Crescent and other domestic NGOs, were delivered in cooperation with the Egyptian Red Crescent from El Arish to the Karem Abu Salem border crossing.

On Monday, additional aid shipments from Türkiye are scheduled to include 17 truckfuls of food, three truckfuls of blankets, and Turkish tents.

AFAD emphasized that it continues to work closely with all relevant institutions, organizations, and NGOs to meet humanitarian needs in the region.