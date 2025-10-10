Erdoğan: "We became the voice of the oppressed in the world"

Erdoğan stated, "We are courageously bringing to the agenda of humanity the tragedies that so-called civilized countries have remained silent and indifferent to."

He affirmed that Türkiye has become the "voice of the oppressed, without fear of anyone," in every international forum and meeting, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the UN General Assembly, and the Organization of Turkic States.

Standing Against Tyrants: "With the strength we draw from Rize, and the inspiration we get from you, we stand tall and unbowed against the tyrants."

ON THE GAZA CEASEFİRE AGREEMENT

Erdoğan expressed his joy over the good news from Egypt, where an agreement was reached between the Hamas and Israeli government. "For the first time in two years, smiles appeared in Gaza. People poured into the streets not in fear, but in joy."

He added, "The happiness of our Palestinian brothers and sisters has also made us happy. The smiles blooming on the faces of the children of Gaza have warmed our hearts." He noted his deep emotion upon seeing Gazan brothers and sisters kneeling in prostration out of gratitude.

"WE ARE VERY PLEASED THAT GAZA WILL BE ABLE TO BREATHE AGAIN AFTER TWO YEARS OF OPPRESSION "

Erdoğan highlighted Türkiye's active role since the beginning of the process. He noted that the main agenda of his contacts in New York and Washington, including a "very productive, very sincere meeting" with U.S. President Donald Trump, was to stop the bloodshed in Gaza.

He confirmed sending the Head of the National Intelligence Organization to Doha and the Minister of Foreign Affairs to Saudi Arabia and the UAE for comprehensive discussions with Hamas and brotherly countries like Qatar and Egypt. "Praise be to God, we have done more than our part for peace, tranquility, and security to come to Gaza as soon as possible."