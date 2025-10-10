Kimmich double fires Germany top in 4-0 win over 10-man Luxembourg

Germany's Joshua Kimmich netted twice to power his side to a 4-0 home win over Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifier on Friday where the visitors went down to 10 men in the first half and the hosts moved top of the standings in a tight Group A.

The opening two goals came from dead ball situations. David Raum curled in a free kick after 12 minutes and Kimmich converted a penalty nine minutes later after Luxembourg's Dirk Carlson was sent off for handball in the area.

Serge Gnabry scored the third three minutes after the break and Kimmich got his double two minutes later.

The win combined with Slovakia's 2-0 defeat in Northern Ireland puts the Germans top on goal difference, with the Irish second and the Slovaks dropping to third, with all three teams on six points. Luxembourg are bottom without a point.







