Turkish FM Fidan calls for Gaza ceasefire to be held ‘without disruption’

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday urged strict adherence to the Gaza ceasefire agreement Hamas and Israel reached this week, warning that any Israeli provocation could reignite the war and prolong civilian suffering.

"It is vital that the agreed-upon deal proceeds without disruption," Fidan told a joint news conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Ankara.

"There must be no provocations from Israel that could restart the war, continue the genocide, or further the displacement of civilians."

A ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas early Thursday in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh, based on a 20-point plan presented by US President Donald Trump. The first phase of the plan includes an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages and prisoners, Israel's withdrawal to an agreed upon line in Gaza, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave.

A second phase of the plan calls for the establishment of a new governing mechanism in Gaza without the participation of Hamas, the formation of a security force comprising Palestinians and troops from Arab and Islamic countries, and the disarmament of Hamas. It also stipulates Arab and Islamic funding for the new administration and the reconstruction of the Strip, with limited participation from the Palestinian Authority.

- The process demands 'continuous attention'

Fidan said the deal's terms were finalized after lengthy negotiations and cover critical issues such as the entry of humanitarian aid, the return of displaced Palestinians, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces to agreed positions.

"The implementation of these measures is extremely important," he said, emphasizing that Türkiye is providing both technical assistance on the ground and diplomatic support at the international level to ensure the deal holds.

Fidan said the successful execution of the first phase will pave the way for subsequent steps in the peace process, which aim to achieve lasting stability and eventually a two-state solution.

"If the process stalls, it could mean a return to massacres," he warned. "To prevent that, we are working with the international community and our regional partners to ensure the next stages proceed without interruption."

Fidan said the immediate focus remains on enforcing the ceasefire, securing the release of hostages, and facilitating humanitarian deliveries.

The next stage, he added, will address Gaza's governance and efforts to restore internal security.

"This process demands continuous attention and diligence," Fidan said. "We will continue to manage it with care and determination, as we have done so far."

- Joint mechanism with Iraq

Fidan said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed deep awareness of the water scarcity issues faced by Iraqi communities, particularly in Baghdad, Mosul and Basra.

"We fully understand your hardships. We are brothers in this region — the waters of the Euphrates and Tigris belong to all of us," he said.

Under the president's instructions, Türkiye has worked throughout the summer to address the problem, but drought and climate change remain common challenges, he added.

Fidan said Türkiye is also facing similar difficulties, with low dam levels, seasonal rainfall shortages and water-dependent energy production placing the country under severe strain. Despite these challenges, Ankara continues to explore possible solutions, he said.

Recalling an agreement reached two years ago with Iraqi Prime Minister Shia al‑Sudani on a joint mechanism to fully address the water issue, Fidan said a working committee had been formed between Iraq and Türkiye to rehabilitate the former's water distribution system and related infrastructure.

- Expanding electricity, energy partnership

Fidan underlined Türkiye's intent to fully realize the energy cooperation potential with Iraq, noting positive political will on both sides. He said oil, electricity and natural gas trade, alongside investments in these sectors, offer new opportunities for collaboration.

Fidan described the resumption of oil shipments via the Iraq-Türkiye crude oil pipeline on Sept. 27 as a welcome development, adding that reaching full capacity would significantly boost bilateral relations and trade volume.

Highlighting the importance of increasing electricity trade capacity between the two countries, he said relevant authorities are working on the issue. "We want Turkish companies to participate in projects that develop Iraq's energy infrastructure, and Türkiye can make substantial contributions to these projects," the foreign minister said.

He also welcomed steps toward constructive engagement between Iraq and Syria, reiterating Türkiye's readiness to do its part in this process.

- Joint work for regional stability

Fidan stressed the importance of strengthening Iraq-Syria relations, saying such cooperation is vital for regional security and stability. "We value Iraq's steps to reinforce Syria's territorial integrity and unity. We also follow with appreciation Iraq's efforts in the fight against ISIS/Daesh," he added.

He noted Iraq's sincere and comprehensive work to repatriate its citizens from camps and prisons in northeastern Syria, underlining that these efforts contribute significantly to both Iraqi citizens' safety and Syria's security.

He reiterated Türkiye's strategic policy of supporting the evacuation of camps and prisons in northeastern Syria and urged all countries to repatriate their own citizens.

"We are living through a period of increasing regional and global challenges. In such times, we will continue to work with our Iraqi brothers for the stability, security and prosperity of our region," he said.

Fidan also said that Türkiye had successfully evacuated its citizens and activists, including three members of parliament, from ships seized illegally by Israel that were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla and Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

He said Türkiye's efforts went beyond its own citizens, noting that Erdogan values all activists equally and ensured the safe evacuation of both Turkish and foreign nationals.

Earlier, speaking at the opening of the 2025-2026 academic year at Gazi University, Fidan said Syria now has a valuable opportunity to achieve stability and security based on its territorial integrity. He stressed Türkiye would not allow Israel or terrorist groups to undermine this process and voiced optimism about Syria's future.

On the Russia-Ukraine war, he said Türkiye continues efforts to keep dialogue and humanitarian diplomacy channels open.

Fidan underlined that Türkiye's leadership and diplomatic capacity are sufficient to address all regional and global risks.