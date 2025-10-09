Türkiye innovation week 2025 kicks off in Istanbul

Türkiye Innovation Week 2025, the country's largest innovation event, kicked off Thursday at Istanbul's Halic Congress Center under the theme "Tomorrow: Now."

Organized by the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) with the support of the Turkish Trade Ministry and Anadolu Agency as its Global Communication Partner, the three-day event brings together academics, senior executives, pioneering entrepreneurs, and innovation leaders from around the world.

This year's program covers a wide range of topics in the age of artificial intelligence, from production and education to law and the defense industry.

Speaking at the event, Trade Minister Omer Bolat described the event as "a very successful organization."

"I hope this event, which has attracted nearly 20,000 innovation enthusiasts, will be very productive. The program is rich, featuring highly valuable speakers and important topics, and the young audience is showing great interest. I sincerely believe that it will yield very positive and successful outcomes for our country and our economy."

Bolat also said he received a video message from the CEO of Türkiye's pioneering domestic electric vehicle maker, Togg, announcing the first batch of 100 Togg cars has been exported to Germany and that the number is expected to reach nearly 1,000 by the end of the year.

Turning to developments in war-torn Gaza, Bolat welcomed the agreement on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, saying it offers hope to people who have endured "over 730 days of Israeli genocide and massacres."

"I hope this ceasefire will open the way for the rapid delivery of aid, the end of Israel's occupation in Gaza, and the reconstruction of Gaza," he said.

The Turkish minister also said that since May 2, 2024, Türkiye has fully halted all trade with Tel Aviv— including exports, imports and transit trade — a move that suspended an annual trade volume of about $10 billion.

"Our aim was to stop Israel's massacres by applying economic pressure on Israel and by leading other countries to act similarly," Bolat said, adding that Ankara has continued to supply goods to the Palestinian government to prevent further economic collapse in the territory.

He also said Türkiye has denied entry to Israeli-flagged and Israeli-owned vessels, as well as international ships carrying weapons to Israel.

The event features panels, masterclasses, digital art exhibitions, experience areas, and networking opportunities. Participants can also follow the sessions through a mobile app that offers an AI-based recommendation system, personalized schedules, and interactive features.

Among the highlights, artist Refik Anadol's work "Sense of Healing" is being exhibited at the event. Created with brain-data visuals, the digital sculpture offers a multi-sensory healing experience.

More than 20 exhibitions and installations combining technology and art are on display, including digital art, VR experiences, wearable technology, and AI-driven cinema.



