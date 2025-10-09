TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN RECEIVES HEAD OF IRAQS KURDISH REGIONAL GOVERNMENT

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday received Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

National Intelligence Organization head İbrahim Kalın, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and Presidential Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç also attended the closed-door meeting.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also met with Barzani, the Foreign Ministry said on the Turkish social media platform Nsosyal.