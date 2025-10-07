Turkish defense chief visits Qatar for official talks

Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, accompanied by Air Force Commander Gen. Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu, arrived in Qatar on Monday for official meetings.

According to a statement from the National Defense Ministry, Güler was welcomed upon arrival in Doha by Qatari Armed Forces Commander Maj. Gen. Jassim Bin Ali Al‑Attiyah, Türkiye's Ambassador to Doha Mustafa Göksu, Deputy Commander of the Turkish‑Qatari Combined Joint Force Brig. Gen. Bulent Kasim, Qatar's Defense Attache to Ankara Brig. Gen. Abdulaziz Al Sulaiti, Armed Forces and Naval Attache Col. Özgür Özkan, and other officials.

Following the reception, Güler proceeded to the Turkish Embassy in Doha, where he received a briefing from Göksu on ongoing activities.