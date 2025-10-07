2025 dig season concludes at famed ancient Turkish site Gobeklitepe

Excavation and restoration efforts at the world-renowned ancient site of Gobeklitepe, have concluded for the 2025 season, dig team leader Necmi Karul announced. Located in southeastern Türkiye, Gobeklitepe is the world's oldest known temple and a UNESCO World Heritage site dating back 12,000 years,

Throughout the season, which spanned approximately five months, expert archaeologists conducted extensive excavation, conservation, and restoration work, particularly in sections of the site protected by a shelter.

One of the most notable discoveries this year was a human statue featuring clearly defined head and torso characteristics. It was unearthed between Enclosures B and D, drawing widespread attention from the global archaeological community.

This find comes two years after the uncovering of a life-sized wild boar statue in Enclosure D—another significant milestone in the ongoing exploration of this Neolithic site.

In 2025, restoration efforts were heavily focused on Enclosure C, home to Gobeklitepe's iconic T-shaped pillars. The surrounding structures in this area underwent comprehensive repairs and stabilization to preserve their integrity.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Karul said the team concentrated on deepening their understanding of Göbeklitepe's architectural layout and structural units.

"We focused on Enclosure C, one of the largest and most impressive structures under the protective roof," Karul said. "We carried out major restoration work, including reinforcing the walls and reassembling and re-erecting several standing pillars."

Karul added that similar reinforcement and conservation efforts will continue in the coming years, particularly for structures already exposed.

Excavations at Gobeklitepe — often referred to as the "ground zero of history" — are conducted under the coordination of Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, as part of the ongoing Stone Hills Project, which continues to uncover new insights into the earliest traces of human civilization.

The 12,000-year-old remains of Gobeklitepe were first identified in 1963 by researchers from Istanbul and Chicago universities, and the site was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2018.