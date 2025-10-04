Türkiye to carry citizens of 12 other nations from Israel-seized Global Sumud Flotilla

Citizens of 12 other countries will be on the same plane that will repatriate Turkish citizens aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla vessels, which were seized by Israel in international waters.

The plane by Turkish Airlines is expected to include citizens of the US, the UAE, Algeria, Morocco, Italy, Kuwait, Libya, Malaysia, Mauritania, Switzerland, Tunisia, and Jordan, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Saturday.





- ISRAEL'S ATTACK ON GLOBAL SUMUD FLOTILLA

The Global Sumud Flotilla, en route to break the Israeli blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, approached Gaza waters on the evening of Oct. 1.

The Israeli army attacked the flotilla, illegally seizing dozens of boats and ships and detaining hundreds of their passengers.

It is the largest flotilla to ever set out collectively to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.





