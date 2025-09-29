Türkiye evacuates passengers after Global Sumud Flotilla ship breaks down

A group of ships of the Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza are shown moored at the small island of Koufonisi, south of the island of Crete on September 26, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

The Johnny M, a vessel of the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza, broke down in the Mediterranean early Monday and issued a distress call, prompting Türkiye to coordinate the safe evacuation of its passengers.

The ship, located in the region of the Mediterranean between Crete, the island of Cyprus, and Egypt, sent out a call for help in the morning hours.

The ship's captain reported via radio that the engine compartment was taking on water.

Passengers aboard the vessel came from various countries, including Luxembourg, France, Finland, Mexico, and Malaysia. Due to the danger faced by the passengers, the Turkish Red Crescent and other authorities mobilized and coordinated the evacuation.

Captain Semih Fener of the ship Alma, which went to assist in the evacuation, told Anadolu: "(Johnny M) There is no sunken ship, only a technical malfunction. We took 12 people from there and distributed them to other ships. Four people will return to their homes."

Fener stated that the four people returning home would travel through Türkiye to their countries, adding: "They are grateful to the Turks, to the Turkish Red Crescent, for the evacuation process."

In a statement on the Global Sumud Flotilla's US-based social media platform Instagram, it was emphasized that the operation proceeded smoothly thanks to the swift coordination by the Turkish government and the on-site contributions of the Turkish Red Crescent.

Authorities expressed their gratitude to the Turkish government and the Turkish Red Crescent for playing a critical role both in ensuring the safe return of the participants and in delivering humanitarian aid to the fleet.

The statement also noted that no significant delay was expected in the overall course of the operation, and the fleet is planned to reach its destination within four days.