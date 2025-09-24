Turkish foreign minister meets Ukrainian officials in New York

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday met with Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's presidential office, at the Turkish House (Turkevi) in New York, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Also taking part in the meeting was Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

Further details of the meeting were not immediately provided.

Fidan is in New York for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, where he is accompanying Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.