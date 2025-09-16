Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza City ground offensive as ‘new stage in genocidal plans’

A convoy of Israeli tanks is deployed at Israel's border with the Gaza Strip on September 16, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned Israel's ground offensive in Gaza City, calling it a "new stage in the Netanyahu government's genocidal plans."

Israel has opened a new phase of its Gaza City offensive through a gradual ground push, an Israeli military official told Anadolu, as nearly a million Palestinians remain trapped in the city.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the army late Monday launched "the next stage" of Operation Gideon Chariots 2, aimed at deepening maneuvers inside the city after weeks of air and artillery strikes.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the attack targeting Gaza City, one of the few remaining safe havens for more than 1 million Palestinians, would escalate the ongoing violence, force hundreds of thousands to flee again, and deepen Palestinian suffering.

"The ground offensive, launched at a time when the international community is seeking a ceasefire to allow for hostage-prisoner exchanges and uninterrupted humanitarian aid, demonstrates once again that Israel does not want a ceasefire," the ministry said.

Türkiye urged the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to fulfill its responsibilities and secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

The ministry added that it will continue to work with countries that respect international law.