Turkish premier tech event TEKNOFEST to begin on Wednesday

Türkiye's premier technology event, TEKNOFEST, will kick off in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on Wednesday.

The five-day event, hosted by Istanbul Atatürk Airport, is organized by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and Türkiye's Industry and Technology Ministry.

TEKNOFEST has been held since 2018 with the support of dozens of government bodies, private sector partners, and universities, and Anadolu continues to serve as a global communications partner for the festival.

Standing out with its annually renewed competition categories, TEKNOFEST will feature 58 main and 137 subcategories.

Teams that pass the preliminary stage will receive financial support in excess of 85 million lira (approximately $2 million), while those who finish first will receive prizes totaling more than 65 million lira ($1.6 million).

Participants from all over the world will share their knowledge and experience, making significant advances in the field of technology development.

From Sept. 17 to 21, TEKNOFEST is welcoming visitors not only with technology competitions but also with a wide array of spectacular events.

The festival will feature breathtaking air shows, various exhibitions and workshops, immersive simulation areas, a planetarium, trade fair activities, and special student flight events, bringing together a plethora of technological and exciting experiences.

People interested in attending the event can apply for free tickets on the TEKNOFEST website.

The event has traditionally been held in different Turkish cities in even-numbered years and in Istanbul in odd-numbered years.

The event was also held in two foreign countries: Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Blue Homeland, TEKNOFEST's maritime edition, was held in Istanbul last month.

The event in the southern Turkish city of Adana attracted approximately 1.1 million visitors in 2024, with a total attendance of around 11 million so far.