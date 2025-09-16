NATO chief supports Türkiye’s involvement in EU armament scheme SAFE

NATO chief Mark Rutte expressed support for Türkiye's involvement in the EU armament scheme SAFE, a Greek media report announced on Tuesday.

Citing European sources, the daily Kathimerini said Rutte's supportive remarks came during a meeting with EU ambassadors last Thursday, shortly after the European Commission confirmed Türkiye's application to join SAFE.

Specifically, Rutte underlined that EU-Türkiye is essential for stronger NATO cooperation and argued that Türkiye's involvement in the scheme could soften its long-standing objections to sharing sensitive NATO-EU information, according to the daily.

Rutte also called on states to recognize Türkiye's military capabilities and extend a gesture of goodwill.

SAFE, adopted by EU leaders in May, will provide competitively priced, long-term loans to accelerate urgent defense procurement.

It forms part of the European Commission's ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030, aiming to mobilize over €800 billion in defense spending.

While the loans will be available only to EU member states, Ukraine and EEA-EFTA countries will also be eligible to participate in joint procurement under the scheme.

Greece remains the most ardent objector to Türkiye's involvement in the SAFE.





