 Contact Us
News Türkiye NATO chief supports Türkiye’s involvement in EU armament scheme SAFE

NATO chief supports Türkiye’s involvement in EU armament scheme SAFE

NATO chief Mark Rutte endorsed Türkiye’s participation in the EU SAFE defense scheme, highlighting its importance for NATO-EU cooperation despite Greek objections.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published September 16,2025
Subscribe
NATO CHIEF SUPPORTS TÜRKIYE’S INVOLVEMENT IN EU ARMAMENT SCHEME SAFE

NATO chief Mark Rutte expressed support for Türkiye's involvement in the EU armament scheme SAFE, a Greek media report announced on Tuesday.

Citing European sources, the daily Kathimerini said Rutte's supportive remarks came during a meeting with EU ambassadors last Thursday, shortly after the European Commission confirmed Türkiye's application to join SAFE.

Specifically, Rutte underlined that EU-Türkiye is essential for stronger NATO cooperation and argued that Türkiye's involvement in the scheme could soften its long-standing objections to sharing sensitive NATO-EU information, according to the daily.

Rutte also called on states to recognize Türkiye's military capabilities and extend a gesture of goodwill.

SAFE, adopted by EU leaders in May, will provide competitively priced, long-term loans to accelerate urgent defense procurement.

It forms part of the European Commission's ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030, aiming to mobilize over €800 billion in defense spending.

While the loans will be available only to EU member states, Ukraine and EEA-EFTA countries will also be eligible to participate in joint procurement under the scheme.

Greece remains the most ardent objector to Türkiye's involvement in the SAFE.