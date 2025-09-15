Turkish chief of staff meets Azerbaijani counterpart, defense minister

Turkish Chief of General Staff Selcuk Bayraktaroglu on Monday visited Azerbaijan and met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Kerim Veliyev and Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov.

According to an Azerbaijani Defense Ministry statement, Hasanov highlighted that Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations are built on deep-rooted history, shared values, and mutual trust.

He noted that cooperation between the two countries has strengthened thanks to the friendly ties between their leaders.

Hasanov also expressed appreciation for Türkiye's continued support for Azerbaijan and remarked that Sept. 15 holds historical significance for his country, marking the liberation of Baku.

Bayraktaroglu, for his part, emphasized that such visits play a vital role in strengthening relations based on trust and friendship.

His discussions with Azerbaijan's chief of general staff covered recent reforms in the Azerbaijani armed forces and ways to further enhance military cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on military, technical, and educational collaboration, as well as regional security and other issues of mutual interest.





