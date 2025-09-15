4,500-year-old idols unearthed in western Türkiye offer new insights into Bronze Age

Türkiye's Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy on Monday said that idols dating back 4,500 years have been unearthed in Tavsanli Hoyuk in Kutahya province, western Türkiye.

"Marble, bone, and clay idols dating back 4,500 years were unearthed," Ersoy said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He said that the seven human-shaped idols found side by side around the hearth shed light on the religious rituals of the period, and the unfinished ceramics help us understand the production processes.

"The excavations, which are still being conducted in limited areas, offer unique clues about the religious, cultural, and economic life of the Bronze Age," he added.

Ersoy also extended his gratitude to the teams from the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, as well as to the scientists involved in the excavations.

According to a statement from the ministry, the excavations are expected to continue until mid-December, with further findings anticipated to provide deeper insight into the Bronze Age.



