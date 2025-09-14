TÜRKSAT to launch more advanced 7A satellite, eyes global connectivity

TÜRKSAT General Manager Ahmet Hamdi Atalay said that the upcoming TÜRKSAT 7A satellite will be more advanced and higher in capacity than the domestically-produced 6A satellite. Speaking during the finals of the TÜRKSAT Model Satellite Competition at the Hisar Test Range near Lake Tuz, Atalay emphasized Türkiye's growing global presence in aerospace and defense industries.

Atalay highlighted that TÜRKSAT 6A, which was fully designed and produced by Turkish engineers with over 80% local components, marked a major step in building a domestic satellite ecosystem.

"We've already started working on 7A. It will be more capable and technologically advanced than 6A, and will significantly meet the needs of our government and customers," he said.

Since satellites have a limited operational lifespan, Atalay explained that 7A is being developed to replace an aging satellite within the next 3–4 years. With the experience gained from 6A, they plan for 7A to take its place in orbit within that timeframe.

He added,