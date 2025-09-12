Albania appoints AI-generated minister to fight graft

Albania has appointed an AI-generated minister to oversee public procurement, becoming the first country to do so.

Named Diella, meaning "sun" in Albanian, will oversee and allocate all public tenders for government contracts with private companies, Prime Minister Edi Rama announced on Thursday.

Rama, who is entering his fourth term, also unveiled other Cabinet members at a meeting of his ruling Socialist Party.

The Cabinet is expected to be voted in and take office in the coming days.

In the May 11 general elections, Rama's party won 83 seats out of 140 in parliament.





