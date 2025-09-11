Türkiye Innovation Week 2025 event to focus on AI transformation

Türkiye Innovation Week (TIW) 2025 event, the largest innovation meeting in Türkiye and the surrounding region, will be organized in Istanbul on Oct. 9-11, focusing on the artificial intelligence transformation.

The event is being organized for the 12th time with the support of Türkiye's Trade Ministry and hosted by the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM).

The main theme of the event will be "Tomorrow: Now," addressing the AI transformation in a multi-layered manner.

"In a new era, where artificial intelligence is transforming numerous areas, from manufacturing and exports to the defense industry and education, Türkiye Innovation Week 2025 will address this change from different perspectives," TIM said in a statement.

"In a period where people, culture, and business models are being reshaped, the event will bring together technology leaders, entrepreneurs, academics, students, and public representatives with a shared vision," it said.

Throughout the event, visitors will be treated to a multifaceted experience with panels featuring world-renowned speakers, masterclasses, innovative exhibitions, experience zones, and workshops.

The transformative impact of AI will be discussed with case studies across a wide range of fields, from manufacturing and the defense industry to education and law.

TIW 2025 will offer a vision that goes beyond technology and centers on culture, people, and new ways of doing business, according to the statement.

This year, the event aims to pave the way for innovative business ideas and creative initiatives through programs like "WINGS." The solutions developed are not just ideas; they aim to transform them into tangible competitive advantages for Türkiye's exports.

The event is also attracting attention with the prestigious awards it has received this year.

At The Stevie Awards 2025, TIW was recognized in every category it applied for. TIW was awarded the "GOLD - Conferences & Meetings (Convention)," "GOLD - Corporate & Community (B2C Event)," and "BRONZE - Corporate & Community (Community Engagement)" awards.

It also received three awards at the Eventex Awards: two gold and one bronze. TIW was awarded the "Public Event Gold," "Conference Gold," and "Community Engagement Event Bronze."

With these awards, TIW has won a total of 17 awards to date. This success reinforces the event's growth each year and its importance in the innovation world.

Admission to the event is free, and pre-registration is required at "turkiyeinnovationweek.com."



