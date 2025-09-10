TÜRKIYES JET TRAINER HÜRJET GETS DESIGN, PRODUCTION APPROVALS

Türkiye's training craft the Hürjet obtained head Design Organization Approval (DOA) and Production Organization Approval (POA) certificates, the head of the country's Defense Industries Secretariat said Wednesday.

Hürjet, a unique aircraft, successfully passed another strategic milestone in its certification journey, Haluk Görgün said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The DOA and POA documents represent the international standard certification of the country's national aviation vision, he added.

He also said: "This achievement is not merely a technical success; it is also a historic step toward independent skies.

"The jet trainer of the future will carry the mark of our national engineering on tomorrow's battlefield."

According to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, DOA is the recognition that a design organization complies with the requirements; it includes terms of approval defining the type of design activities, the applicable products, the list of products, privileges, and limitations.

POA also includes the management of all applications to fulfill certain requirements such as the right organizational structure, procedures, competencies, and resources.

International certificates are important for aviation products to be produced, used, and exported.

In July, a partnership agreement was signed between Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Airbus to accelerate exports of Hürjet.

Thanks to its high performance and advanced avionics capabilities, Hürjet plays a critical role in training pilots for fifth-generation fighter jets.

Designed with a user interface aimed at minimizing the transition period to fifth-generation jets, Hürjet, a supersonic advanced jet trainer, will replace outdated training aircraft and serve as an ideal training solution to prepare young pilots for the challenges of modern fighter jets.