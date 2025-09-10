Türkiye’s EV firm Togg working on new model T8X

Türkiye's electric vehicle (EV) brand Togg is already working on the company's third car, the T8X, a B-segment SUV, company executives told the press during the IAA Mobility 2025 event in Munich, adding that the firm will produce the new model in less time than expected.

Togg showcased its lineup of innovative products and mobility ecosystem at the event, attended by chair Fuat Tosyali and CEO Gurcan Karakas.

Karakas told members of the press that Germany, "as the largest market," is the right place for the firm as a challenging market. He said competing and succeeding in Germany could mean the firm may as well succeed worldwide.

"We want to continue with what we learned in Germany and move forward to France and Italy," he said.

Karakas stated that the 2.5-year gap since the two previous models was used to implement and follow up on the rapid changes in artificial intelligence (AI), battery, and connected technologies.

"We already started working on the T8X, a smaller version of the T10X," he said. "Normally, such a product would be released in two and a half years, but we're currently striving for a release in about two years."

Tosyali stated the two previous models' five-star ratings from Euro NCAP — the car safety assessment program — will "definitely contribute" to the brand's success.

Karakas noted that Togg is collaborating with "the best brands" on the next-generation chemical battery to be used, and the next-generation chemical battery efforts are also supported by the Turkish government.

"We started with a company that had started mass production worldwide, making the largest and the highest energy density — and the highest chemistry — batteries that would provide the longest range, but that firm, like other firms, is preparing for the changes in technology," he said. "Now, that doesn't mean we will lose our competence to produce batteries, though who we work with is important — as long as we continue to work with the best in the world, we will have access to these resources."

"We always prefer to identify the best partners for us and continue with them," he noted.

Karakas added that Togg is also preparing for lithium pyrophosphate (LFP) batteries.



