TÜRKIYES TOGG TO OPEN NEW MODEL FOR PRE-ORDER

Togg T10F is displayed during the press and media day of the IAA auto show in Munich, Germany, September 8, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Togg, a Turkish electric vehicle manufacturer, will release its new model, the T10F, for pre-order on Sept. 15 in Türkiye and September 29 in Germany.

Togg officials announced the vehicle's pre-order sale at a press conference on Monday, before exhibiting it at a major mobility expo, IAA Mobility 2025, in Munich, Germany.

Munich will welcome visitors to an event on Tuesday that brings together automobile manufacturers, technology companies, startups, and pioneers in sustainable transportation.

During the fair's press day, Togg showcased its innovative product range and mobility ecosystem to local and foreign journalists.

Togg also announced that its two models, the T10X and T10F, received the highest five-star rating in all tests conducted by the independent Euro NCAP program, which assesses vehicle safety in the European market.

Speaking at the meeting, Togg Chairman Fuat Tosyalı said the company's expansion into Europe, following its success in Türkiye, is a watershed moment.

Talking about Togg's production journey and how it was a challenge, Tosyalı said: "For the first time in history, producing a car with all intellectual property rights belonging to Türkiye was a challenge in itself when you look at our country's industrial history, and we succeeded.

"Thankfully, we didn't give up. Even when we faced difficulties, we always focused on finding solutions and worked hard. "

He said the firm is opening pre-orders for both its T10X and T10F models in Germany as of Sept. 29.

The sales prices of the T10F in Türkiye and Germany will be announced on the day the vehicle becomes available for order in both countries.

He said the firm is proud to have taken Togg to a new level by expanding its mobility ecosystems in Europe, noting that it will gradually open up to other European countries from Germany.