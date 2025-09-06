Türkiye reaches first-ever World Volleyball final

The "Sultans of the Net" faced Japan at the Huamark Sports Hall in Bangkok, Thailand. In the first set, Japan established dominance in defense and won 25-16, with outside hitter Wada standing out. In the second set, Türkiye, led by captain Eda Erdem's middle attacks and strong blocks, claimed the set 27-17, leveling the match 1-1.

In the third set, with Ebrar Karakurt joining the attack, Türkiye widened the gap and won 25-18. In the fourth set, trailing 22-18, Türkiye held on with a series of serves from Eda Erdem and Elif Şahin and took the set 27-25.

The Sultans of the Net had previously defeated the USA 3-1 in the quarterfinals.