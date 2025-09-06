Turkish defense minister attends Pakistan Defence Day reception in Ankara

Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler attended a reception Friday at the Pakistani Embassy in Ankara to mark Pakistan Defence Day.

"Our main goal in our historically deep-rooted relations with friendly and brotherly Pakistan is to carry our friendship and cooperation, based on solid trust, even further into the future," said Guler.

The event was attended by Pakistani Ambassador to Ankara, Yusuf Cuneyd, Pakistan Defense Attache Air Brig. Gen. Imran Noor, senior officials, foreign mission representatives and guests.

Guler described Pakistan as "an important actor that has a say in regional and global balances and plays active roles in ensuring peace, security, and stability."

He praised Pakistan's progress in recent years, noting its economic development and visionary approaches in defense and foreign policy.

"As Türkiye, we follow with great satisfaction Pakistan's strong progress. For us, Pakistan is more than a friendly state, it is a partner of unshakable brotherhood, a shared understanding of destiny, and a spirit of solidarity," he said.

- STRENGTHENING COOPERATION

Guler highlighted the tangible cooperation between the two countries.

"From military training and exercises with the friendly Pakistan Armed Forces to defense industry projects, we have elevated our cooperation and experience-sharing in defense and security to the highest levels. Likewise, our work in areas ranging from trade to technology clearly demonstrates the effectiveness of our close cooperation and our determination to move into the future together," he said.

He emphasized that Türkiye and Pakistan have successfully carried out multiple defense industry projects.

"The ships built under the MILGEM Project have clearly demonstrated both our interoperability and what we can achieve when we work shoulder to shoulder. The ever-strengthening partnership between Türkiye and Pakistan is of critical importance not only for our countries, but also for regional peace and stability. The truth is that with increased cooperation, we are becoming one of the closest defense partners in the world," he said.

Guler said he will visit Pakistan next week and plans to hold talks to further enhance cooperation.





