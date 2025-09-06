İstanbul Photo Awards 2025 opens second exhibition in Turkish metropolis

Anadolu opened the second exhibition of its international news photography contest, the İstanbul Photo Awards 2025, with a reception Friday that was hosted by the Turkish news agency's chairman and CEO Serdar Karagoz.

The exhibition, which follows a debut in Ankara, features 139 images by 29 award-winning photographers. The works are displayed at the Dolmabahce Art Gallery, part of the Türkiye's National Palaces Collections Museum.

-WAR BEYOND STATISTICS

"Photography continues to be the purest and most powerful language of truth," Karagoz said at the opening. "The frames you see here today are not just photographs but notes written into history, fragments of memory preserved for the future. Today, in Gaza, in Ukraine, and in other parts of the world, we are witnessing very precious testimonies through these photographs."

Karagoz said the winning photo of the contest, taken by photographer Saeed Jaras in the Gaza Strip, shows parents embracing the bodies of their children killed in an Israeli airstrike.

"This frame was chosen as the best photo of 2025 by our jury," he said. "Looking at it, we understand that war is not only about statistics. War cannot be told by numbers alone, because every frame, every moment is a human story."





-ANADOLU'S GLOBAL COVERAGE

Karagoz highlighted Anadolu's global network of photojournalists in 135 countries, who produce more than 6,000 items of content daily, including 4,000 photos, 1,500 news reports, 450 videos, 30 multimedia pieces and 22 live broadcasts.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, he said, Anadolu journalists in Gaza have provided the world media with more than 200,000 photographs and 15,000 videos.

He noted one image by photojournalist Mohammed Al-Yakoubi that appeared on the cover of The Guardian Weekly with the headline, "We are dying slowly, save us."

"After that, hundreds and thousands of newspapers, websites and bulletins published Anadolu's photographs documenting hunger in Gaza," said Karagoz.

More than 2,000 photographers applied to this year's contest, submitting nearly 22,000 images from 114 countries. An international jury selected the winners.

The exhibition includes images of Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip, floods in East Africa, a volcanic eruption in Iceland, athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Afghan women's struggles, survivors of Syria's Sednaya prison, Brazilian surfers confronting massive waves and migrants on dangerous journeys.

The exhibition runs through Sept. 7.





