Trump ‘only leader able to negotiate with Putin’: Polish president

US President Donald Trump is the only world leader who is able to negotiate with Vladimir Putin, said Poland's recently elected President Karol Nawrocki after talks at the White House on Wednesday.

Speaking to nationalist Polish broadcaster TV Republika on Thursday, Nawrocki called for additional sanctions on Russia.

"Putin can talk only with those stronger than himself. Trump is the only leader today who is capable of negotiations with Putin," he said, adding the US president had "opened up" to his views on Russia.

Nawrocki pledged to continue supporting Kyiv but said he is against Ukraine's membership in NATO. He said he also wants to tighten benefits paid out to Ukrainian refugees in Poland. He said he had conveyed "the emotions of Polish society," adding: "I do not trust Vladimir Putin at all. Russia … always seeks to destroy its neighbors, and in my view that has not changed."

Trump said Wednesday he would not withdraw US troops from Poland, one of the most pro-Ukrainian EU members. The US is a crucial provider of defense equipment to Poland and last month approved the sale of $1.85 billion in F-35 equipment to Warsaw.

Nawrocki, backed by the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, is opposed by the pro-EU centrist ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Foreign minister in Tusk's government, Radoslaw Sikorski, met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio a day before the Trump-Nawrocki meeting, highlighting a schism in Polish foreign policy.

About 10,000 US troops are stationed in Poland, although reports suggest the Trump administration may want to reduce that figure.





