Turkish first lady expresses hope SCO meeting opens new horizons for peace, stability

Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdoğan on Tuesday expressed hope that the recent meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in China's city of Tianjin would open new horizons for peace and stability.

"I hope that the historic meeting in China will open new horizons for peace, stability, and our shared future," Erdoğan wrote in a post on Turkish social media platform Nsosyal.

Erdoğan said she believes the decisions taken at the summit will strengthen international solidarity and consolidate friendships.

The post also featured a video of moments including official dinner and visuals from a program of leaders' spouses.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, along with the first lady and some government officials, attended the 25th SCO Council of Heads of State summit on Aug. 31-Sept. 1.