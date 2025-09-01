Turkish, Iranian presidents meet on sidelines of SCO summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday.

Erdoğan, who is in the Chinese city of Tianjin to attend the 25th Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), continues his contacts on the sidelines of the summit.

The meeting between President Erdoğan and President Pezeshkian took place at the Meijiang Convention Center.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, and Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also attended the meeting.