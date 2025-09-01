Putin thanks Türkiye for role in Ukraine talks, praises regional cooperation with President Erdogan

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday thanked Türkiye for its mediation efforts in the Ukraine conflict and voiced confidence that Ankara will continue to play a "special role" in finding a solution, as he met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

Putin said that since May, three rounds of direct Russia-Ukraine talks have been held in Istanbul. According to him, these negotiations allowed the sides to move forward on several humanitarian matters.

He emphasized that Ankara's involvement has been instrumental in creating space for dialogue, describing Türkiye's contribution as both "significant" and "in demand."

The Russian leader also said he and Erdogan discussed several regional issues, including the Middle East, North Africa and the Caucasus.

He underlined that cooperation with Türkiye in these areas is "well-established, concrete, useful and trusting."

Putin pointed out that regular exchanges at the presidential level help sustain what he called a constructive and respectful dialogue, which he said is in line with the principles of good neighborliness.





- ECONOMIC RELATIONS

Putin also highlighted continued growth in trade and investment between the two countries.

He said bilateral trade rose by 6.6% last year and added another 3% in the first half of 2025. Russian companies, he noted, are active in Türkiye's metallurgy and automotive industries, while Turkish firms maintain a visible presence in Russia in mechanical engineering, woodworking and metallurgy.

The work of the intergovernmental commission, which convened most recently in Moscow in June, was also cited as a driver of economic cooperation.

Energy cooperation was described by Putin as "truly strategic." He said natural gas deliveries through the Blue Stream and Turkish Stream pipelines remain uninterrupted and stressed that Russia continues to be one of Türkiye's key suppliers.

He further highlighted the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, currently under construction by Russia's Rosatom, calling it a flagship project of bilateral relations that underscores the long-term nature of the partnership.





- POLITICAL TRUST

In a symbolic moment before the formal talks, the Kremlin released footage showing members of the Russian and Turkish delegations warmly greeting each other.

Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev and Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev exchanged handshakes and hugs with their Turkish counterparts, including Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

Putin also drew attention to the importance of political trust between Moscow and Ankara, noting that their cooperation extends beyond bilateral matters to regional and international issues.

He said that both sides see value in aligning approaches in regions such as the Middle East and North Africa, where their interests frequently intersect.





