President Erdoğan: There is no excuse for failing to stop the brutality in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, "The brutality in Gaza has been ongoing for 23 months. There is no explanation and there cannot be any explanation for failing to stop the cruelty where babies, children, and the elderly are dying of hunger for 23 months."

President Erdoğan on Monday spoke at the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Council Summit's expanded session held at the Meiyang Congress Center.

Key points from President Erdoğan's speech:

"If the international community cannot prevent the killing of over 63,000 Gazans, mostly children, women, and elderly, and the starvation of innocent children, we all have to take a moment to deeply reflect. The truth is that the brutality in Gaza has continued for 23 months.

There is no excuse for not stopping this cruelty where babies, children, and elderly die of hunger for 23 months. It is our collective responsibility to transform the UN into a platform that represents global justice against the atrocities inflicted on the people of Palestine, especially Gaza, for years.

A new era has begun in Syria. We support Syria's territorial integrity and oppose any attempts that threaten Syria's security."