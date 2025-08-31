Trump to sign executive order mandating voter ID for elections

US President Donald Trump announced plans Saturday for an executive order requiring voter identification for all elections, with no exceptions.

"Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS!" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. "I Will Be Doing An Executive Order To That End!!!"

"Also, No Mail-In Voting, Except For Those That Are Very Ill, And The Far Away Military," he said.

"USE PAPER BALLOTS ONLY!!!" he wrote.

Voter identification requirements currently vary significantly across states, with no uniform federal mandate. According to BallotPedia, a nonprofit on American politics and elections, 36 states require voters to present identification at polls, including 25 states requiring photo ID with certain exceptions, and 11 states not explicitly requiring photographs.

The remaining 14 states do not require identification for in-person voting as of August 2025.

Trump previously criticized mail-in voting and electronic voting machines as redistricting plans in several US states are underway ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.





