President Erdoğan meets with Xi Jinping

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is in the Chinese city of Tianjin to attend the 25th Heads of State Council Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), has begun his meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

President Erdoğan first met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Tianjin Guesthouse.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Şimşek, Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler, Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director İbrahim Kalın, and Türkiye's Ambassador to Beijing Selçuk Ünal.