People flock to TEKNOFEST to visit Turkish warships

Türkiye's premier technology event TEKNOFEST's maritime edition gives an opportunity to people to visit Turkish warships.

TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, a four-day event that began on Thursday, is being held at the Istanbul Shipyard Command, with Anadolu serving as its global communications partner.

As part of the event, people are able to visit warships, TCG Istanbul, TCG Burgaada, TCG Orucreis, TCG Nusret, TCG Sakarya, TCG Hizirres, and the country's unmanned aerial vehicle carrier, TCG Anadolu.

The event also includes several activities for visitors such as forums, air shows, and history-themed exhibitions.

Beyond military technology, TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland offers exhibitions on maritime history and culture, interactive virtual reality experiences and a series of conferences.

Competitions as part of the event feature unmanned underwater systems, underwater rockets, and autonomous maritime vehicles.

Competitions are a key feature, including challenges for unmanned underwater systems, underwater rockets and autonomous maritime vehicles.

Following the event, TEKNOFEST's main edition will run Sept. 17-21 at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport.





