TÜRKIYES PRESIDENT ERDOGAN COMMEMORATES VICTORY WEEK

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday commemorated Victory Week, calling the week "one of the most important symbols of our nation's determined struggle, sacrifice, and love for the homeland in the path to independence."

In his message released by the Turkish Communications Directorate on the occasion of the 26th August Victory Week, Erdogan announced that they would once again commemorate the pivotal moment in Turkish history with great honor, pride, and excitement.

"Victory Week is one of the most significant symbols of our nation's determined struggle for independence, sacrifice, and love for the homeland," Erdogan added.

"This blessed week symbolizes our glorious history, from the Malazgirt Victory to the Great Offensive. The Malazgirt Victory, which opened the gates of Anatolia, expressed our will to make this land our eternal homeland.

"Meanwhile, the Great Offensive, which started on 26th August 1922, declared to the world how our nation defended its freedom, not hesitating to make any sacrifice, with the blood and lives of its people," the president said.

Victory Week not only reminds the Turkish nation of the glorious memories of the past but also of "our responsibilities toward the future," Erdogan said.

"Today, we must walk toward the future with the same belief and determination, in unity and solidarity, and strengthen our Republic in every field during the Turkish Century. With the strength and inspiration we draw from our history, our goal for the Turkish Century is to build a stronger, more prosperous, fairer, and more powerful Türkiye," he added.

Stressing the significance of Victory Week, Erdogan said the week would always be a source of morale and motivation in achieving these goals.

He also honored Sultan Alp Arslan, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, and all martyrs "respectfully and mercifully."





