TOGG T10F completes testing, pre-orders set for September

In a video shared by the company, TOGG highlighted that the T10F successfully passed all stages of testing under various weather and road conditions. The statement emphasized: "With its durability, high performance, and advanced technology, the T10F is now closer than ever to hitting the road." The video also showcased all the vehicle's key features.

TOGG's T10F sedan is now counting down to its road debut. Pre-orders are expected to open in September, with first deliveries planned for the same month.