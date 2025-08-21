No 'bargaining' with terror groups in terror-free Türkiye process: Turkish parliament speaker

Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus said Thursday that no "bargaining" has taken place with the terrorist organization during the terror-free Türkiye process, and none will occur in the future.

Speaking at a medal presentation ceremony at the parliament, Kurtulmus said: "No steps have been taken, nor will be taken, that would dishonor the memory of our martyrs."

He added that the terror-free Türkiye initiative aims to end terrorism, which has affected half of the 100-year history of the republic, and to achieve full unity, solidarity, and brotherhood in the country.

"Türkiye will no longer face the scourge of terrorism. We are fully committed to this goal," he said.

The remarks come months after the PKK, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the European Union, announced its dissolution in May during a congress. The move came after the group's imprisoned ringleader, Abdullah Ocalan, called for an end to decades of attacks in February.

As part of the new initiative, the Turkish parliament established the National Solidarity, Brotherhood, and Democracy Committee to evaluate the political and legal aspects of the post-terror era.



