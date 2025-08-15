KREMLIN: KYIVS VIEW ON UKRAINE SETTLEMENT MAY COME LATER

Ahead of a meeting in Alaska between the Russian and US presidents on the Ukrainian settlement, the Kremlin spokesman said that considering Kyiv's position may "pertain to next stages," while Friday's meeting focuses on the Russia-US high-level agenda.

Responding to reporters' questions during his flight to Alaska, Dmitry Peskov said: "What you ask probably pertains to next stages. At the moment, talks are focused on high-level meetings between Russia and America."

He also said that he regretted the lack of political will in Europe to resolve the situation.

"We base ourselves here on the good political will demonstrated by the presidents of both countries to resolve issues through dialogue. Such mutual political will is now in short supply. We see that we probably won't receive an adequate response from Europeans," Peskov said.

Putin and Trump are set to meet in Anchorage, the largest city of the US state of Alaska, later on Friday in a bid to find common ground to end the war in Ukraine, which has continued since February 2022.





