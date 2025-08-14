Türkiye supports Syria’s political unity, territorial integrity

Türkiye continues to support Syria's political unity and territorial integrity, and the signing of memorandum of understanding on joint training and consultancy extends this commitment a step further, said the country's Defense Ministry on Thursday.

Responding to questions from the press after a weekly briefing on the recent situation in Syria, the ministry sources said: "Since the agreement signed between the Syrian government and the terrorist organization SDF on March 10, 2025, the terrorist organization SDF has failed to fulfill any of the terms of the deal and has continued actions undermining Syria's political unity and territorial integrity."

"Most recently, the separatist rhetoric voiced at the conference organized by the SDF in Hasakah on Aug. 8 is inconsistent with the memorandum they signed with the Syrian Government," it added.

The sources said that while the Syrian government demonstrates an inclusive and unifying approach aimed at ending all ethnic, religious, and sectarian divisions within the country, the provocative and divisive actions of the terrorist organization SDF are hindering the process.

"The Syrian government's calls for 'one state, one army' are essential for establishing the long-awaited peace and stability in the region. Our expectation is the full compliance with the signed memorandum and its prompt implementation on the ground, paving the way for a stable, peaceful, secure, and terror-free Syria," said the sources.

"From the very beginning, we have supported Syria's political unity and territorial integrity, and we will continue to do so. In this context, with the memorandum of understanding on joint training and consultancy signed yesterday (on Wednesday), we have taken this commitment a step further," sources added.

- CONTENTS OF MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING ON JOINT TRAINING AND CONSULTANCY SIGNED WITH SYRIA

In response to questions about the content of the memorandum of understanding on joint training and consultancy signed by Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler and his Syrian counterpart Murhef Abu Kasra, the sources said that the determination to support Syria's fight against terrorism and to enhance its defense and security capacity remains unchanged.

"This signing marks another significant step in cooperation. The memorandum aims to coordinate and plan military training and cooperation, provide consulting, and share knowledge and experience; ensure the procurement of military equipment, weapon systems, logistics materials, and related services to meet defense needs; and provide technical support and training for their use when needed," said the sources.

"With the knowledge, experience, and expertise of our Armed Forces, we will continue to support Syria's fight against terrorism and to enhance its defense and security capacity," it added.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the integration of SDF into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

The Syrian government has been intensifying security efforts since last year's ouster of Bashar al-Assad after 24 years in power.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa was formed in January.



