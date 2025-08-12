Turkish President Erdoğan holds phone call with Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky

According to the statement from the Directorate of Communications, during a phone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, Türkiye-Ukraine bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues, were discussed.

President Erdoğan expressed that he valued the progress made in the direct Ukraine-Russia talks held in Istanbul and conveyed his hopes that meaningful results regarding a ceasefire would be achieved in the upcoming rounds on the path to lasting peace.

Erdoğan stated that Türkiye is ready to host a summit at the leaders' level and believes that establishing working groups in military, humanitarian, and political fields will pave the way for the summit. He also affirmed that Türkiye continues to support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.





















