Türkiye to call emergency OIC meeting over Gaza plan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Saturday that Türkiye will convene an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address Israel's plan to fully occupy Gaza.

"(Regarding Israel's Gaza plan) As the Chair of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, we have decided to call the OIC to a meeting," Fidan told reporters at a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in El Alamein.

Fidan also condemned Israel's intentions, saying: "We completely reject (Israel's) intention to fully occupy Gaza; this plan is a new phase of Israel's expansionist and genocidal policy."

He added: "As Türkiye and Egypt, we will continue to stand against such scenarios."

Highlighting humanitarian efforts, Fidan also noted: "We have sent approximately 102,000 tons of humanitarian aid for our brothers in Gaza to date. We thank Egypt for its close cooperation in delivering the aid."






