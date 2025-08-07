Turkish foreign minister to visit Syria for talks

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay a working visit to Syria on Thursday for talks, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan will be received by Syrian President Ahmad al‑Sharaa, and the meeting is expected to focus on reviewing the progress achieved in bilateral relations over the past eight months since the fall of the Assad regime, as well as on further strengthening cooperation across various fields.

Efforts for Syria's reconstruction and recovery will also be discussed, the sources said.

It is understood that the talks will include an assessment of bilateral cooperation in counterterrorism, particularly against terrorist organizations such as Daesh/ISIS and the PKK/YPG, as well as Türkiye's national security concerns stemming from northeastern Syria.

The meeting is also expected to address Israel's actions and rhetoric, which pose a threat to the stability and security of both Syria and the broader region.

According to the sources, the current period presents opportunities for cooperation across various fields between Türkiye and Syria.

Türkiye's priority is to seize these opportunities in line with the shared interests of both countries and in a way that supports Syria's stability and security. In this context, mutual high-level visits between Türkiye and Syria continue without losing momentum.

Fidan visited Syria on Dec. 22, 2024, his first after the new administration took charge, and then on March 13.

President Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani have also visited Türkiye on various occasions since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad.

These visits focused on the security situation in Syria, steps needed to achieve lasting stability in the country, and political, economic, and humanitarian issues. Discussions also explored ways to institutionalize bilateral cooperation, while Ankara reiterated its readiness to provide support to Damascus in all areas.





