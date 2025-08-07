2 state troopers shot in US state of Pennsylvania

Two state troopers were shot early Thursday in the US state of Pennsylvania, according to media reports.

The shooting happened outside an event near Scranton, about 160 miles (257 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

State police said the troopers were responding to an incident on Route 171 near the town of Thompson.

"In Susquehanna County, two state troopers were shot. Lori and I are praying for those troopers," Gov. Josh Shapiro said at a news conference in Philadelphia. "I want you to know I've communicated with Col. (Christopher) Paris. He is on the scene. It is an active situation and at the conclusion of this event I plan to head there myself."

US Rep. Rob Bresnahan of Pennsylvania gave an update on the troopers' conditions in a social media post.

"Relieved to hear the troopers involved in today's incident in Thompson Township are expected to be in stable condition," Breshahan wrote on X. "My thoughts are with them and their families. Grateful for the bravery and dedication of our law enforcement."

US Sen. Dave McCormick from Pennsylvania expressed empathy for the two victims.

"Dina and I are praying for our brave state troopers in Susquehanna County and monitoring the situation closely as more details emerge," McCormick wrote on X.





