Turkish foreign minister holds phone call with Russian counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday had a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, according to diplomatic sources.

The call focused on the latest developments concerning negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said the two discussed the current state of talks aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict, which began in February 2022.

Türkiye has played a mediating role between Russia and Ukraine, hosting peace negotiations during the early months of the conflict and later hosting renewed talks between the sides in Istanbul this May, June, and July.





