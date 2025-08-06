Türkiye, Syria business associations sign trade deals

Türkiye's and Syria's delegations representing business associations signed several trade agreements on Wednesday in Istanbul.

The deals were signed at an event at the headquarters of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEIK).

A total of 10 agreements were inked between DEIK/Türkiye-Syria Business Council and Syria-Türkiye Business Council; DEIK and Damascus Chamber of Commerce; DEIK and Aleppo Chamber of Commerce; DEIK and Latakia Chamber of Commerce; DEIK and Hama Chamber of Commerce; DEIK and Aleppo Chamber of Industry; Istanbul Chamber of Commerce and Damascus Chamber of Commerce; Southeast Anatolia Grain, Legumes, Oilseeds and Products Exporters' Association and Damascus Chamber of Commerce; Southeast Anatolia Grain, Legumes, Oilseeds and Products Exporters' Association and Aleppo Chamber of Commerce; and Cizre Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Aleppo Chamber of Commerce.

The event was attended by Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry Muhammad Nidal Al-Sha'ar and Turkish Deputy Minister of Trade Volkan Agar.

Earlier on Tuesday, Türkiye and Syria also signed two trade agreements to deepen economic and commercial relations, the Turkish trade minister said.

The two sides signed the "Protocol on the Establishment of the Türkiye-Syria Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO)" and the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Administrative Development and Governance."





