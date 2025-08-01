900-YEAR-OLD CEREMONIAL POT FOUND IN TÜRKIYES UNESCO SITE

A nearly 900-year-old ceramic ceremonial pot dating back to the Middle Ages has been discovered in the ancient site of Harran in Türkiye's Sanliurfa province, one of the world's oldest settlements and a UNESCO World Heritage Tentative Site.

Speaking to Anadolu, Prof. Mehmet Onal, head of the Archaeology Department at Harran University and lead archaeologist at the Harran site, said excavations at the site are ongoing.

Onal emphasized that Harran is frequently mentioned in history books due to its status as one of the oldest continuously inhabited places on Earth, and this year's excavations have uncovered significant finds.

He said the pot, unearthed during excavations at the Harran Madrasah, is about 20 centimeters deep, adorned with Arabic inscriptions around its surface, and even bears the signature of its maker.

Highlighting the historical significance of each artifact found in the madrasah—once a prominent center of learning—Onal said: "This is the first time a fully intact pot made using the lusterware, or firing, technique has been found in Harran excavations."

"It was produced during the golden age of ceramics, using the highest-quality luster technique and fired three times," he said.

"We date the layer of the madrasah where it was found to the Zengid and Ayyubid periods, around the 12th century AD -- nearly 900 years ago," Onal added.



