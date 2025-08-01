2,000-YEAR-OLD ASSEMBLY HALL FOUND IN TÜRKIYES LAODICEA

Excavations in the ancient city of Laodicea in southwestern Türkiye-part of UNESCO's Tentative List of World Heritage Sites-have uncovered a 2,000-year-old assembly building, believed to be the administrative heart of the ancient metropolis.

The discovery came during the 2025 excavation season, marking a milestone in 22 years of archaeological and restoration efforts in the city, now situated in the modern province of Denizli, with a history stretching back to 5500 BC.

Previous finds in Laodicea include intricately frescoed travertine blocks, a three-meter-tall (nearly 10 feet) statue of the distinguished Roman Emperor Trajan, the Traian Fountain, a statue of a priest's head, and a group sculpture featuring the Scylla, a fearsome monster from Homer's The Odyssey.

This year's work focused on the ancient assembly building, which archaeologists now believe functioned as the city's political and judicial center.

Excavations uncovered a unique assembly building with pentagonal outer walls and a hexagonal plan, unlike any seen before in ancient Anatolia.

Dating to the late first century BC, the structure held 600-800 members and remained in use until the seventh century AD. Names inscribed on the seats identified elders, youth, and citizens in the assembly.

A seated statue, likely of a chief judge, featured a later-added head, suggesting leadership changes over time.

Surrounded by a political agora, archive halls, a major bath complex, and the region's largest stadium, the site confirms Laodicea's key role as a Roman administrative and judicial center.





