Turkish deputy foreign minister to attend conference in US on Palestinian issue

Published July 27,2025
Türkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yılmaz will attend a three-day High-Level International Conference on finding a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian issue and implementing the two-state solution, which begins in New York, US, on Monday.

Yılmaz will represent Türkiye at the conference on Palestine, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, said a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

The conference has established eight working groups, each focusing on a different theme. Türkiye is co-chairing the working group titled "Preservation of the Two-State Solution" alongside Ireland.

The conference will focus on concrete, time-bound steps that can be taken to implement the two-state solution in light of current developments.

Yimaz is also expected to hold bilateral meetings and attend sideline events.

As part of the preparations, a preliminary meeting was held in New York on May 23, during which the working group chairs gathered views and recommendations from participating UN member states.