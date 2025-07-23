Türkiye, Albania sign defense deal

Türkiye and Albania signed an agreement for monetary assistance as part of the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The deal, Amendment Protocol No. 1 to the Monetary Assistance Implementation Protocol, was signed by the Turkish National Defense Minister, Yasar Guler, and his Albanian counterpart, Pirro Vengu.

The 17th edition of the six-day defense fair IDEF, starting on Tuesday, is being held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Center, Ataturk Airport, Wow Hotel, and Atakoy Marina.

The event, organized by KFA Fairs with support from Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, has Anadolu as its global communication partner.



