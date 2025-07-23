Syrian requests official support from Türkiye to strengthen defense

The Syrian government requested official support from Türkiye to strengthen its defense capacity and combat terror groups, especially ISIS (Daesh), said the Turkish National Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

"In line with this request, we continue to work to provide training, consultancy, and technical support to increase Syria's defense capacity," said the ministry.

"Türkiye's primary goal is to support Syria's political unity and territorial integrity and to lead efforts to achieve lasting peace in the region," it added.



