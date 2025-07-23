Syrian requests official support from Türkiye to strengthen defense

 Contact Us
The Turkish Ministry of National Defense (MSB) announced that the Syrian government has officially requested military support from Turkey. The request was made with the aim of strengthening the country’s defense capabilities.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published July 23,2025
The Syrian government requested official support from Türkiye to strengthen its defense capacity and combat terror groups, especially ISIS (Daesh), said the Turkish National Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

"In line with this request, we continue to work to provide training, consultancy, and technical support to increase Syria's defense capacity," said the ministry.

"Türkiye's primary goal is to support Syria's political unity and territorial integrity and to lead efforts to achieve lasting peace in the region," it added.